Man dies in Co Wexford road crash

A man in his early 30s has died in a road crash in Co Wexford.

Gardai were called to the scene at Newtown in Taghmon on Saturday at around 11.30pm.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardai said there were no other people travelling in the car.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardai in Wexford are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford garda station on 053 9165200, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media