Man dies in Co Limerick crash involving truck and car

Gardai appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died after the truck he was driving collided with a car in Co Limerick.

The driver, who was aged in his early 30s, suffered fatal injuries in the crash in the early hours of Friday.

The collision occurred at Killeheen, Rathkeale at around 2.50am.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. He was the sole occupant of the articulated truck.

The driver of the car, who is aged in his early 50s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The road remained closed on Friday morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.