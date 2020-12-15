Man dies in Co Leitrim crash

The man was in his 70s (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died in a single-vehicle road collision in Co Leitrim.

The incident happened at about 11am on Tuesday in Killaneen, Ballinamore.

The man, aged in his 70s, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

He suffered serious injuries and was brought to Cavan General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Garda forensic investigators carried out an examination of the scene on Tuesday evening and the road was closed.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, especially any road users who may have dashcam footage.

