Man dies following two-car collision in Co Kildare

A man in his 40s has died following a two-car collision in Co Kildare.

The incident happened just before 10am on Saturday on Easton Road in Leixlip.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the other car, aged in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed, with local diversions in place.

