Man dies following suspected fatal assault in Kilkenny city

The man’s body remains at the scene on Castlecomer Road.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected assault took place in Kilkenny city.

The male victim was discovered at a home at Meadow Way on Castlecomer Road at around 6pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination by Gardai.

The body also remains at the scene; the State Pathologist and Coroner’s Office have been notified.

Gardai said a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai said that they are investigating all the circumstances of the suspected fatal assault.

