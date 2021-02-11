Man dies following Dublin shooting

A man aged in his 40s has died following a shooting in Dublin.

The incident took place in the Ballymun area at around 9pm on Thursday.

Gardai said the man received a number of gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

It has been cordoned off for a technical examination to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said officers are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belclare Park areas between 8pm and 9.15pm on Thursday.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

PA Media