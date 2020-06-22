Man dies following collision on M1 near Dundalk

Garda have arrested the driver of the lorry (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his early thirties has died following a collision between his car and a lorry on the M1 motorway in Co Louth.

The incident happened at about 5am on Monday on the southbound route between the junction 16 exit for Dundalk and junction 17.

The lorry driver, who is in his early forties, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk garda station.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

A section of the M1 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Garda in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M1 at the time of the collision or prior to it, to make this footage available to them.

PA Media