Man dies following Co Clare road crash

A man aged in his 40s has died following a road crash in Co Clare.

A jeep towing a trailer was involved in the crash at around 2.10pm on the N18 in Bunratty.

Gardai said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Investigating Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.