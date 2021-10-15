| 11.3°C Dublin

Man dies following Co Clare road crash

The crash involved a jeep towing a trailer on the N18 in Bunratty on Friday afternoon

(PA) Expand

Close

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man aged in his 40s has died following a road crash in Co Clare.

A jeep towing a trailer was involved in the crash at around 2.10pm on the N18 in Bunratty.

Gardai said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Investigating Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy