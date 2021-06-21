Man dies following assault in Dublin

A man in his 60s was fatally assaulted in Firhouse, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been arrested after another man, in his 60s, died following an assault in Dublin.

The victim was attacked at a house in Carriglea View, Firhouse, at around 11.50pm on Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after midnight and his body remains at the house.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted later on Monday.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Gardai would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse on Sunday between 11.30pm and 12.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.