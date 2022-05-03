| 14.3°C Dublin

Man dies and woman seriously injured in Donegal crash

Gardai are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened at Meenaward near Buncrana on Monday night.

The crash happened on the Mountain Road near Buncrana on Monday night (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

The crash happened on the Mountain Road near Buncrana on Monday night (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died in a crash in Co Donegal on Monday evening.

Gardai are investigating the two-vehicle crash which happened at Meenaward, near Buncrana, on the Mountain Road, at around 10.50pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Gardai say that the condition of the passenger, a woman in her 30s, is “serious”.

The Mountain Road, between Buncrana and Carndonagh, remains closed on Tuesday morning as a technical examination takes place.

