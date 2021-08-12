Man dies and three injured in Galway crash

The man was in his 80s (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Galway.

The crash happened at around 1pm on Thursday at the intersection of the M6 and the M17 and left three other people in hospital.

The man, who was in his 80s and was the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same vehicle, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Galway University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved – a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 60s – were taken to the same hospital.

Gardai have described their injuries as non-life threatening.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.