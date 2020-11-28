Man dies and five others injured after building collapses in Tralee

A man in his 60s has died and five others were injured after a building they were working on partially collapsed.

The incident happened on Ashe Street, Tralee in Co Kerry, shortly after 8am on Saturday.

The man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other five males have been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

They are being treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

Gardai are currently at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.

The deceased man, who has not yet been named, is well known in the locality for his work in construction and the restoration of old buildings.

Tralee Mayor Terry O’Brien said his death has sent shockwaves through the town.

He told the PA news agency: “Obviously it’s a sad way to wake up on a Saturday morning, to hear about this tragedy in our town centre.

“I would know the individual who died, a very well respected individual. Himself and his family are well known in this trade and would be respected.

“At this time of year, coming up to Christmas, there’s never a good time but coming up to Christmas is particularly hard.

“It will be very tough on his family. We’re also thinking about the five individuals who are in hospital at the moment.

“Some of them have some serious injuries too we’re told. We’re thinking about them as well at the moment.”

It is understood that the chimney of the building the men had been working on had come loose and led to the collapse.

The deceased has been credited with restoring parts of Tralee town with his efforts in refurbishing old buildings.

Local Independent Councillor Sam Locke said: “His demise is going to be a loss not alone to Tralee but to all of Kerry and indeed the construction industry.

“He worked on Upper Castle Street, where those old buildings were falling down and caused the closure of that part of the town.

“It’s down to his hard work and skill that that part of the town is now open. He’ll be a sad loss to the construction industry and a sad loss to Tralee.”

Fianna Fail Councillor Johnnie Wall said: “Every time of year this is a tragedy, but especially at this time of year, coming up to Christmas. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all those who are injured.”

PA Media