Man dies after van enters water at Co Offaly marina

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information about the incident at Banagher Marina on Sunday evening to come forward.

A man has died after a van he was driving entered the water at a marina in Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA Wire) Expand

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has died after the van he was driving crashed into water at a marina in Co Offaly.

Gardai said the incident happened at Banagher Marina at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and treated the driver, a man in his 70s. He was taken to Ballinalsoe Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Nobody else was in the van.

The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardai said they investigating all circumstances about the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

