Man dies after suspected assault in Co Kildare

A man has died following an alleged assault in Co Kildare.

The victim was found lying on the road in Allenwood South in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was aged in his late 20s.

He was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital, gardai said.

A statement confirmed: “At 3.49am gardai received a further call of another public order incident/assault at Allenwood South.

“On arrival at the scene gardai discovered an unconscious male lying on the public road being administered CPR.

“Medical assistance was sought, and the male was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.”

Earlier, gardai had responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault Traffic van.

On arrival at the scene no complaint was forthcoming to gardai; two vehicles have been detained pending forensic examinations.

Gardai have appealed for information on the movement of the silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292, yesterday evening until around 12.45am on Sunday, as well as information on the collision between this car and the Renault van.

They are also appealing to anyone with information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am to contact Naas Garda Station.

