Man dies after suspected assault in Co Kildare

A man in his 30s has died following a suspected assault in Co Kildare on Friday night.

The victim was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan at around 9pm.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at Kildare Garda Station.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

PA Media