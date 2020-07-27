Man dies after shooting in Ballyfermot

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has died following a shooting incident in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The incident occurred in the Croftwood Park area at around 11am on Monday.

A man – whose age is currently unknown – received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai and ambulance services are attending the scene and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 10.30am to 11.30am, to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media