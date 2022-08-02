| 23°C Dublin

Man dies after fall at Ireland’s largest waterfall

The man in his 60s was walking at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar when he fell.

By Cate McCurry, PA

A man has died after falling into a stream during a visit to Ireland’s largest waterfall on the Sligo-Leitrim border.

The man, in his 60s, was walking in the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar on Monday when he fell.

Gardai and emergency services said they were “engaged in an operation” after the man fell on Monday evening.

A major search took place after the man was reported missing at around 7pm.

“The man was located but was later pronounced dead at the scene,” gardai said in a statement.

It is understood gardai have ruled out foul play.

