Man dies after Co Dublin farmland shooting

A man who was shot on farmland in Co Dublin earlier this week has died in hospital.

Keith Conlon was shot on Tuesday at Hazel Grove, a rural part of Tallaght near the Mount Seskin area.

A man in his early 50s is still being questioned by Irish police.

It is understood that gardai are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

Mr Conlon, who was in his 30s, had been in a critical condition in Tallaght University Hospital since the shooting.

Gardai said that a post-mortem will now be carried out.

The man who is being questioned is believed to be a member of the legal profession.

A legally held firearm was recovered after the shooting.