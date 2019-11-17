A 26-year-old man has died after a car slipped off a pier in Co Donegal.

Man dies after car slips off pier in Co Donegal

Gardai said they attended the scene of an incident where a vehicle entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier, Arranmore, at approximately 5.10am on Sunday.

Two men were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and one, a 30-year-old, managed to get to land but the other was fatally injured.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

Investigations ongoing.

PA Media