Sunday 17 November 2019

Man dies after car slips off pier in Co Donegal

Two men were in the vehicle when the incident happened but one managed to escape and get to land.

(Niall Carson/PA)

By Aine McMahon, PA

A 26-year-old man has died after a car slipped off a pier in Co Donegal.

Gardai said they attended the scene of an incident where a vehicle entered the water at Poolawaddy Pier, Arranmore, at approximately 5.10am on Sunday.

Two men were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and one, a 30-year-old, managed to get to land but the other was fatally injured.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

Investigations ongoing.

