Man dies after being struck on a road in Co Wicklow

A man has died after being struck on a road in Co Wicklow on Monday.

The man, described as aged in his mid 60s, was seriously injured while carrying out works on the R752, Milltown South, Rathnew at around 8.05am.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition. He passed away on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was not injured.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and attended the scene due to the incident being a workplace accident.

The scene was preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out their examination.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station