Man dies after being struck by car in Co Meath

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car in Co Meath.

The incident took place on the M1 southbound between junction 8 and 9 at around 12.15am on Wednesday.

Gardai investigating the incident say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed pending inquiries by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai at Ashbourne are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne garda station on 01 8010600, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

