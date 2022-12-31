Man dies after being found unconscious on Cork housing estate

An investigation is under way into the death of a man in “unexplained circumstances” on a housing estate in Cork city.

Gardai said they were alerted shortly after 8.30am on Saturday after a man in his 40s was found unconscious on the Ballinsheen Court estate in Mahon.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being taken to University Hospital Cork where he was pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by gardai.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Results will help determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, particularly people with video footage from the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.