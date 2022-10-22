| 12.3°C Dublin

Man charged over one million euro Dublin drugs haul

Gardai discovered heroin and cocaine during a search of a residential property in Sandyford on Thursday.

Gardai discovered heroin and cocaine during a search of a residential property in Sandyford

Gardai discovered heroin and cocaine during a search of a residential property in Sandyford (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man in his 50s has been charged following the seizure of drugs with a street value of one million euros in Dublin.

Gardai discovered the heroin and cocaine after conducting a search of a residential property in Sandyford on Thursday evening.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested.

The man was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning.

The woman who was arrested in connection with the seizure has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

