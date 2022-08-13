| 24.6°C Dublin

Man charged over fatal assault of woman in Co Meath

The man will appear before Trim District Court.

Close

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been charged over the fatal assault of a woman in her 20s in Co Meath.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested following the discovery of the woman’s body in the early hours of Friday.

He will appear before Trim District Court on Saturday.

The woman was found unresponsive in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy by gardai who had been called to the scene.

The National Ambulance Service was called to the house and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The man was later arrested at a different location.

An incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.

Inquiries are continuing, gardai said.

