Man charged over damage to Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

A man is to face court over criminal damage to the Luke Kelly statue in Guild Street, Dublin.
The statue of the singer was vandalised for a seventh time when it was damaged with blue paint on Sunday night.
It was unveiled by President Michael D Higgins in January last year on the 35th anniversary of Kelly’s death.
Gardai said they have arrested and charged a man in his 40s in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.
PA Media