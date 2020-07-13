Man charged over damage to Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

A man is to face court over criminal damage to the Luke Kelly statue in Guild Street, Dublin.

The statue of the singer was vandalised for a seventh time when it was damaged with blue paint on Sunday night.

It was unveiled by President Michael D Higgins in January last year on the 35th anniversary of Kelly’s death.

Gardai said they have arrested and charged a man in his 40s in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.

PA Media