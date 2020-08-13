Man charged over alleged attempted hijacking in Dublin

The man is due to appear in court (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 40s has been charged following criminal damage caused to cars and an alleged attempted hijacking incident.

The incident occurred in the Phibsborough Road area of Dublin on Tuesday at approximately 6.15pm.

Gardai on patrol received reports of a man jumping on cars in the area before entering the passenger side of another car and forcing the driver to exit the vehicle.

The man was arrested in the North Circular Road area, where it is reported he was threatening members of the public with a glass bottle.

No injuries were reported.

The man was detained at Bridewell Garda station and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday.

PA Media