Man charged following fatal stabbing at Kerry funeral

A man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man at a funeral in Co Kerry.

Gardai attended the scene of the serious assault at Rath Cemetery in Rathass, Tralee, on Wednesday morning following reports of a brawl.

A man, named locally as Thomas Dooley and aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s and thought to be Mr Dooley’s wife suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and another aged in his early 40s, were arrested in Cork city on Thursday.

The man aged in his 30s was due to appear before Kenmare District Court on Friday morning.