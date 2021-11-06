| 9.8°C Dublin

Man charged after woman’s death in Dublin flat

The woman was found with fatal injuries in the apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas early on Thursday morning.

A Garda stands outside a residential block in the Charlestown area of Finglas, north Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By David Young, PA

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault on a woman in a Dublin flat.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was discovered with fatal injuries at an apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas early on Thursday morning.

She died at the scene.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following the discovery of the woman and taken to Finglas Garda station for questioning.

Gardai said the arrested man was charged in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the city later on Saturday.

Gardai said the investigation into the woman’s death remained ongoing.

