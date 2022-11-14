| 10°C Dublin

Man charged after woman’s body found in Co Meath apartment

The body of the woman was discovered in a duplex apartment in River Court, Ratoath on Saturday evening.

Ioana Mihaela Pacala was found dead in a duplex apartment in Ratoath (Family/PA) Expand

Close

Ioana Mihaela Pacala was found dead in a duplex apartment in Ratoath (Family/PA)

Ioana Mihaela Pacala was found dead in a duplex apartment in Ratoath (Family/PA)

Ioana Mihaela Pacala was found dead in a duplex apartment in Ratoath (Family/PA)

By Michelle Devane and David Young, PA

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in an apartment in Co Meath.

The body of Ioana Mihaela Pacala, aged 30, was found in a duplex apartment in Ratoath shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services attended at the domestic residence at River Walk Court on Saturday night and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

Gardai said the man was due to appear before Trim District Court in Meath on Monday morning.

A forensic and technical examination of the scene has taken place and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy