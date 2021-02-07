Man charged after pensioner’s body found in burning car

The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle in Dublin.

A man has been charged after a pensioner was found dead in a burning car in north Co Cork.

Gardai investigating the murder of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe charged Michael Leonard, 62, on Saturday night.

Leonard, from Glenosheen, Kilmallock in Co Limerick, was remanded in custody after appearing at a special sitting of Fermoy district court on Sunday morning.

Mrs O’Keeffe was a mother of three from Dromahane, Mallow.

Her body was found in a burning car in a forest at Dromdeer East, Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.

PA Media