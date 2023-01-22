Man charged after Garda has part of finger bitten off in Dublin assault

The Garda member was assaulted while making an arrest at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai investigating a serious assault on a Garda in Dublin have charged a man.

The member of the Garda had part of a finger bitten off in the course of making an arrest on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Gulliver’s retail park in the Santry/Ballymun area of north Dublin at about 11.30am when gardai responded to a report of dangerous driving.

The male Garda member was assaulted while making an arrest at the scene.

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Ballymun garda station.

The suspect has now been charged and is scheduled to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

The Garda member was taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment to his injuries.