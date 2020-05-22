Man arrested over fraud claims

A man in his 50s has been arrested over allegations he submitted false deeds to the Property Registration Authority (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his 50s has been arrested over allegations he submitted false deeds to the Property Registration Authority (PRA).

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrest following a two-year ongoing investigation on foot of intelligence received from the PRA.

The man, acting in a professional capacity, is suspected of submitting false deeds to the PRA stating the ownership of two properties had transferred from one entity to a second entity.

An estimated 260,000 euro in funds was fraudulently claimed by people involved in the scam, from the collection of rent at these properties.

Gardai say that as a result of this, the legitimate owners of the properties suffered a significant financial loss and did not financially benefit from the fraudulent claims.

This extensive investigation was carried out by GNECB and involved inquiries through Interpol in the UK, USA and Virgin Islands.

A number of companies registered in these jurisdictions are believed to be connected to this investigation.

To date, GNECB have conducted four search operations and seized over 480 exhibits in relation to the investigation.

Today’s arrest is the latest in a series of investigative tasks conducted by GNECB in relation to this matter, gardai said.

The man is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act in Terenure garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

PA Media