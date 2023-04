A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fatal assault in Co Kildare last month.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked outside a house in Newbridge on March 8.

He was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.

A number of arrests in the investigation have been made.

The latest arrest came on Friday.

Gardai say the man is being detained at a Garda station in Co Kildare and investigations are ongoing.