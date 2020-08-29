Man arrested over container of suspected stolen bikes

A man in his 40s has been arrested by gardai over the seizure of a container of 116 bikes in Co Dublin.

The seizure was made at allotments in Newcastle on Thursday.

Gardai attached to the street crime unit and the district detective unit at Pearse Street searched a house in Drumgola Wood in Cavan at around 6.30am on Friday.

During the course of this search, a large amount of financial documentation was recovered in addition to 7,000 euro in cash and memory sticks containing photographs of suspected stolen property, including bicycles.

Following further inquiries into the financial documentation seized, a total of 122,500 euro was frozen in various bank accounts and a further 6,000 euro in cash was located in a follow-up search of the residence.

The man was arrested at the scene on Friday and he is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

