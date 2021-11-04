Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body is found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in north Dublin.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was discovered with fatal injuries at an apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas at 6.15am on Thursday.

Her body remains at the scene.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and taken to Finglas garda station.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out later today.

Gardai said that no additional information is available.