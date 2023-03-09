Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal assault in Co Cavan

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally assaulted in Co Cavan.

At 9.15am on Thursday, Gardai received reports of a man found unresponsive and with serious injuries at a home in Blacklion.

Despite medical intervention by Gardai, the man – aged in his 50s – was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His body remained at the scene late on Thursday.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is being arranged for a later date.

Gardai said following inquiries, a man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for those with information to assist the investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.