Man arrested in Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation

A man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the investigation (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been arrested as part of the murder investigation into the death of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

He is aged in his 40s and was detained on Tuesday morning, gardai said.

The man is being held at Drogheda garda station and can be held for up to seven days.

Keane, from Drogheda, Co Louth, was dismembered, with parts of his body dumped in two different parts of Dublin on January 12.

The teenager’s limbs were found in a bag in Coolock, while other body parts were found in a burnt-out car in Drumcondra.

PA Media