Man arrested in Dublin drugs raid

A man has been arrested after gardai found 96,000 euros worth of suspected cannabis in a house in Dublin.

Gardai from the Terenure Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Officers searched the property in Rathgar on Monday morning.

During the search operation, gardai found a package containing approximately 4.8kg of suspected cannabis herb, pending analysis, with an estimated street value of 96,000 euros.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Terenure garda station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

PA Media