A man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Gardai said a search and arrest operation was carried out in Co Galway on Monday.

The operation was part of continuing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity.

The man, in his 30s, is being held at Mullingar garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.