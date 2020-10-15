Man arrested in connection with bribery investigation

A man in his 50s has been arrested (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into bribery in international business transactions.

Gardai said the man, 50, was taken into custody in Co Kildare.

It is alleged the man, in his role as a procurement manager for a large retail business, received bribes from a supplier.

The retailer in question reported the allegation to the Garda in March and is co-operating fully with the investigation.

Gardai from the Anti-Corruption Unit and the National Economic Crime Bureau were involved in the arrest.

PA Media