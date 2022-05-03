Man arrested following death in Kilkenny

A man has been arrested after another man died following an attack in Kilkenny.

The fatal assault happened at about 12.45pm on the Hebron Road in Kilkenny on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardai said that a man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries, before being taken to St Luke’s General Hospital, where he later died.

The scene in Kilkenny city remains preserved for a forensic examination and the state pathologist has been notified.

The man who has been arrested is in his late 20s and was detained by gardai at the scene.

He is currently being held at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.