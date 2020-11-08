| 13.2°C Dublin

Man arrested as gardai seize 80,000 euro worth of drugs in Cork

A man in his 40s was arrested after an intelligence-led operation into the drugs trade in the city.

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo on Dublins Pearse Street station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

By James Ward, PA

A man has been arrested after gardai seized 70,000 euro worth of cannabis and 10,000 euro worth of cocaine.

An intelligence-led operation targeting the drug trade in Cork city led to the arrest on Saturday.

Approximately 22,000 euro in cash was also seized during the investigation.

At around 3pm on Saturday, gardai conducted a number of searches in separate locations led by Mallow district drug unit and Mayfield district drug unit.

One man, aged 40, was arrested during the course of the operation.

He was taken to Mallow garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

