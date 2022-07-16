Man arrested as drugs are seized during operation in Dublin

Irish police made one arrest and seized drugs during an operation in north Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai have seized drugs worth approximately 50,000 euro and arrested one man in the course of an operation in Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north Dublin area, officers attached to the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Artane area on Friday.

Police seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis along with other drug preparation items.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.