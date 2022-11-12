Man arrested after woman’s body found in Co Meath

The woman was found dead in an apartment on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered in an apartment in Co Meath.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found in a duplex apartment in Ratoath shortly after 6pm.

Gardai and emergency services attended at the domestic residence at River Walk Court and the man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He was brought to Ashbourne Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman’s body remained at the scene on Saturday night.

The area has been sealed off and preserved overnight for forensic and technical examination.

The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating gardai.

An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station.