A man in his 20s has been arrested over the shooting death of a woman (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a woman was shot in Dublin on Saturday night.

The woman, who has been named as Sandra Boyd and was aged in her 30s, was shot dead in the Finglas area of the Irish capital.

Gardai on Monday morning arrested a man in his late 20s on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station.