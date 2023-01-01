| 6.6°C Dublin

Man arrested after woman found dead

The discovery was made in an apartment in Cork.

The woman was found in an apartment in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

The woman was found in an apartment in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

The woman was found in an apartment in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

The woman was found in an apartment in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body in an apartment in Co Cork.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who was aged in her 20s and was found in a property on Liberty Street in Cork city.

The emergency services were alerted at about 6.30am on Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy