Man arrested after woman found dead

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body in an apartment in Co Cork.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who was aged in her 20s and was found in a property on Liberty Street in Cork city.

The emergency services were alerted at about 6.30am on Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr Margot Bolster.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

“Investigations are ongoing.”