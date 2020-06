The suspect has been detained at Blanchardstown garda station (Brian Lawless/PA)

A woman has died after being assaulted in her Dublin home.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal attack at the property in Willow Wood, Blanchardstown.

The suspect has been detained at Blanchardstown garda station.

The woman’s body remained at the scene on Sunday lunchtime as gardai investigations continued.

The Garda has not released any further details about the incident or the victim.

PA Media