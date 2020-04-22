Man arrested after suspected cocaine found in house raid

A man has been arrested after gardai discovered 7,800 euro of suspected cocaine during a search of a house in Co Louth (Garda/PA)Picture issued by gardai.

A man has been arrested after gardai discovered 7,800 euro of suspected cocaine and cannabis during a search of a house in Co Louth.

Gardai from the Drogheda drug unit searched the house at Riverbank in Drogheda shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday.

During the course of the intelligence-led operation gardai found and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested and detained at Drogheda garda station under the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday evening in connection with the incident and will appear before a court at a later date.

