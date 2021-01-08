Man arrested after one million euro in cash seized

A man has been arrested after gardai found more than one million euro in cash after stopping a van in Co Kildare (An Garda Siochana)

A man has been arrested after gardai found more than one million euro in cash when stopping a van in Co Kildare.

The 45-year-old was detained on suspicion of being involved in a criminal organisation and money laundering relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) were targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime when they stopped the van on the M7 on Friday morning.

Officers searched the van and found a substantial amount of cash, estimated to be in excess of one million euro, subject to conclusion of counting.

Cash in excess of â¬1m has been seized by personnel from Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) during an operation in Co Kildare on 8th January 2021. One man has been arrested. For more see -https://t.co/MwcjYeEYDJ pic.twitter.com/V7SXzeUJ6I — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 8, 2021

The man was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at at Portlaoise garda station.

Follow up searches carried out in the Midlands resulted in the seizure of an additional sum of cash estimated to be approximately 10,000 euro.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime, said: “An Garda Soochana continues to pursue organised crime groups who are believed to involved in supplying illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain.

“We again today have made a significant advance in our attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their criminal activity.

“Despite our significant commitment to tackling issues associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, at this time, An Garda Siochana remains focused on protecting communities from serious and organised crime, including cyber enabled crime, drug trafficking and associated money laundering.”

PA Media