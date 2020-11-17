Man arrested after man found dead at house

Gardai said a man has been arrested after the body of another man was found at a house in Co Mayo (PA)

A man has been arrested after the body of another man was found at a house in Co Mayo, gardai said.

Gardai were called to the house in Swinford at about 11pm on Monday. They discovered a man in his 20s who had sustained injuries following a suspected assault. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house has been preserved to allow a technical examination to take place. The body of the man remains at the scene. The State Pathologist has been notified.

The man who has been arrested is aged in his 30s. He is currently being detained at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at Swinford garda station on 094-9252990, or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media